Big Update Emerges About Quinshon Judkins’ Legal Case

Quinshon Judkins has remained absent from training camp since his arrest last month on battery and domestic violence charges in Florida.

His attorney recently made a strategic filing that could potentially impact his availability for the upcoming season.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared the latest development regarding Judkins’ case and its potential timeline.

“From Broward County court records: #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins’ attorney files yesterday to waive Judkins’ right to a speedy trial, meaning the case could get pushed into early 2026,” Ruiter wrote.

The legal troubles began in early July when Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on misdemeanor battery charges in a domestic violence case.

After posting bond, he received court orders prohibiting contact with the alleged victim and barring him from possessing firearms.

Judkins remains the only unsigned player from Cleveland’s 2025 draft class. The Browns selected him 36th overall after impressive seasons at both Ohio State and Ole Miss.

His arrival was expected to help fill the void left by Nick Chubb’s departure.

By waiving his right to a speedy trial, Judkins has given his legal team more time to prepare a defense or work out a potential plea agreement.

The move could be purely strategic, but it creates uncertainty around his integration with the team.

Some reports suggest this legal maneuver might allow Judkins to sign with Cleveland and potentially play during the 2025 season.

The timeline remains murky though, and questions persist about possible NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy.

The Browns face a delicate balancing act as they navigate roster construction while dealing with the public relations aspects of the situation.

The organization must weigh the talent Judkins brings against the ongoing legal uncertainty and potential league intervention.

