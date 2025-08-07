Joe Thomas Reveals What He’s Hearing About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition enters a pivotal stretch as rookie Shedeur Sanders prepares for his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders faces the challenge of making his mark in a crowded quarterback room where external questions about his development have created ongoing speculation.

The noise surrounding Sanders has caught the attention of Browns legend Joe Thomas, who recently appeared on 92.3 The Fan’s ‘Ken Carman Show’ to address the situation from an insider perspective.

“Talking to people in the building, everybody’s been very impressed with Shedeur Sanders and how serious, driven, and motivated he is to be great. He’s doing all the things right. And really, some of the noise that you hear on the outside, and some of the controversy around how Shedeur is being handled, is not the feeling within the building,” Thomas noted.

Kenny Pickett’s recent hamstring injury has altered the quarterback landscape in Cleveland.

The veteran had been positioning himself as a potential starter before the setback opened opportunities for the remaining quarterbacks to strengthen their cases.

Joe Flacco maintains his status as the favorite to start Week 1, reflected in the team’s initial depth chart.

Sanders faces an uphill battle for significant playing time this season.

The fifth-round pick arrived in Cleveland with considerable fanfare after being one of college football’s most recognizable players.

His high profile during the draft process created expectations that extend beyond typical late-round selections.

His supporters remain optimistic about his potential despite the realistic timeline for meaningful contributions.

Sanders gets his first real test when the lights come on against Carolina.

