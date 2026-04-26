Insider Names Browns’ Most Surprising Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns made a lot of moves over three days in Pittsburgh that made complete sense the moment they happened. According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Austin Barber pick was not one of them, at least not on the surface.

Jackson named Barber as Cleveland’s most surprising selection of the entire 2026 draft weekend.

“Given the offensive tackle disaster the team encountered last September, and that Barber might eventually take reps at both tackle and guard, it could end up being a smart move. But it came after they’d traded with the New York Giants to acquire a 2027 fourth rounder, giving the impression the team was content with the Friday night work it had already done. What the Browns did in the first 60 picks was largely predictable, starting with the first round trade that added flexibility and capital for later. Barber, for now, is extra insurance at a premium and previously troublesome position,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson makes a fair point. After the Browns flipped pick 74 to the Giants and collected a 2027 fourth-rounder in the process, most people assumed Cleveland was done for the night and happy with what they had built over the first two rounds. Spencer Fano at nine, KC Concepcion at 24, Denzel Boston at 39, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at 58 was already a night that had the entire football world raving. Walking away from the board after all of that would have been completely understandable.

Instead, Berry turned around and gave up three picks to trade back into the third round for Barber, a move that caught many fans off guard.

But the offensive line disaster the Browns encountered last season was real and it was painful. Cleveland knows better than anyone in the NFL what happens when that position breaks down, and Berry has made it abundantly clear that he is not willing to let that happen again. Barber gives the team a 6’6, 312-pound lineman with 50 career games of SEC experience who can potentially play multiple spots along the line.

Is Barber a certainty to make a major impact in 2026? Probably not. But he is insurance more than anything else right now.

Andrew Berry has earned enough trust at this point that even his most surprising decisions deserve the benefit of the doubt.

NEXT:

Former NFL QB Can't Wait To See Browns' New Pick In Action