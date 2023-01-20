Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Bill Callahan Makes A Decision On His Future In Cleveland

Bill Callahan Makes A Decision On His Future In Cleveland

By

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan looks on during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made some changes to their coaching staff so far.

But one spot that will remain the same heading into next season is the offensive line coach.

Bill Callahan has agreed to terms on a new deal despite having interest from the New York Jets.

Callahan has a reputation as one of the best in the league.

This seemed like something the Browns needed to do to keep some continuity among the offensive line.

Cleveland has a plan of keeping veteran assistants around their young head coach Kevin Stefanski.

With the addition of Jim Schwartz and the re-signing of Callahan, the Browns have an experienced staff heading into 2023.

Like most teams, the Browns suffered from a plethora of injuries this past season.

But, Callahan still did a good job getting the best out of his unit.

Cleveland finished third in the NFL in pass block win rate at 68%.

They were also solid clearing holes for their running backs.

With a run block win rate of 72%, which was 12th best in the NFL.

For a team that runs the ball as much as the Browns, their run blocking will always be important.

One player that will benefit from working with Callahan is Jedrick Wills.

He will be 24 years old next season but is coming off a year where he gave up six sacks, and had 10 penalties.

Plus, PFF gave Wills a grade of 62.9 this season.

It will be interesting to see how Callahan can continue the development of Wills next season.

Either way, Browns fans should be happy to have Callahan.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat In 2023?

35 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/20/23)

8 hours ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Jim Schwartz Has a Clear Message For Browns Fans

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/19/23)

1 day ago

3 Browns Players Who Could Be Cap Casualties In 2023

2 days ago

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.

3 Things To Know About New Browns DC Jim Schwartz

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/18/23)

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Best Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Worst Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

3 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

3 days ago

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a one handed catch ahead of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Exceeded Expectations In 2022

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/17/23)

3 days ago

Browns Uniforms

Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

4 days ago

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets reacts after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/16/23)

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Report: Atlanta Falcons Seek Interview with Brian Flores For DC

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Deshaun Watson's Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

6 days ago

footballs

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/14/23)

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb Is A Finalist For FedEx Ground Player Of The Year

7 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans

Report: Arizona Seeks Permission To Interview Brian Flores For HC Position

1 week ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/13/23)

1 week ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Reportedly Staying In NE

1 week ago

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat In 2023?

No more pages to load