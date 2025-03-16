Bill Simmons Warns Browns About Passing On Top QB Prospect

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is a complete mess.

The roster now includes Deshaun Watson and his twice-torn Achilles, plus a $72.9 million cap hit, plus newcomer Kenny Pickett, for whom the Browns just traded a fifth-round pick.

It’s not nearly enough to get this fanbase excited again, which is why The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is warning the team about the repercussions of failing to make another big splash at quarterback before the 2025 season.

Simmons took to X to stress how rough it would be if the Browns passed on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 in the draft if he winds up being a star somewhere else.

There’s been a lot of heartbreak with Cleveland sports these past 60 years, but passing on Sanders at #2 and opting for a Kenny Pickett/injured Deshaun Watson combo would be way up there. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 16, 2025

Browns fans have all seen those viral jerseys that include every Browns quarterback of the past 20+ years with their names crossed off on the back as an ode to just how many potential franchise guys have come and gone throughout this team’s history, and Simmons speaks for everyone when he implies that putting a stop to that turmoil has to be the No. 1 priority for this team.

Pickett, Russell Wilson, and Kirk Cousins are not the answers, and as enticing as Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are, passing on Sanders would be devastating if he goes on to have tons of success elsewhere.

He is not a perfect prospect, and most mocks have had him sliding down the board in recent weeks, but this franchise might have no choice but to take the risk and see if he can be the savior.

