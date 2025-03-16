Browns Insider Reveals ‘Most Likely Scenario’ For No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, and they happen to be in a position to get one.

This NFL Draft class isn’t impressive at all at the most crucial position in the game.

Even so, the team might have no choice but to roll the dice and hope for the best.

Assuming that’s what they do, Mary Kay Cabot believes they will end up drafting Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

In her latest column, she said that, given what she’s seen and heard, it seems like both parties know that’s what is going to happen:

“They’ve spoken so highly of Shedeur Sanders, and Sanders has left such a trail of Browns’ breadcrumbs, that it still seems to me that drafting him at No. 2 overall is the most likely scenario,” Cabot said.

There were some rumors about Deion Sanders not wanting Shedeur to play in Cleveland.

Executives from two teams picking in the top ten also reportedly claimed that Sanders was unprofessional, arrogant, and didn’t take his meetings with them seriously.

Then again, it’s hard to believe he and his camp don’t know exactly what they’re doing, and those kinds of rumors at this time of the year are usually intended to make him slip and fall right into another team’s lap.

There are plenty of things not to like about this situation, and some fans and analysts have every right to be skeptical.

Still, there are also a lot of things to like about Sanders.

He’s used to being in the spotlight and has been unfazed by the pressure and the expectations.

Whatever the case, the Browns can only hope those reports about him are not true and work closely with him to polish the flaws in his game.

