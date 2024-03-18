Browns Nation

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 season was something of a whirlwind for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position until Joe Flacco came into the picture, who ended up leading them into the playoffs.

While Cleveland’s offense wasn’t the most effective at times, their defense kept them going through hard times.

This was not only recognized by Browns fans and the team as a whole, but they also continue to get national recognition.

A recent top-10 list from B/R Gridiron ranked Cleveland’s pass-rushing unit as the scariest in the NFL (from B/R Gridiron on Twitter).

They finished above other notable teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills.

With any luck, the Browns will be able to continue their defensive success in 2024, allowing them to best compete within the AFC North.

The division has only gotten more challenging over the past several weeks, which signals Cleveland will have their work cut out for them next season.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off an AFC Championship appearance, the Cincinnati Bengals should have Joe Burrow back and healthy, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have tried to solve their quarterback woes.

While 2024 will be a challenge for the Browns, they seem up to it, no matter what happens on the offensive side of the ball.

As long as they retain their top defenders, Cleveland should be solid on defense next season, giving them confidence that they have a fighting chance in any game.

With all of this in mind, it will be interesting to see how this team performs in 2024.

