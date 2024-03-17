Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team in the AFC North division that has been in search of a franchise quarterback during the last few years.

It took them a little longer, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally realized that they needed to get better at the position to keep up with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

Signing Russell Wilson should move the needle for the Steelers, as they don’t even need him to be the player he was in his prime, they just need him to be efficient.

With that in mind, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson acknowledged the fact that Pittsburgh is going to be much better and more competitive with a former Super Bowl champion behind center in 2024 (via Steelers Depot).

The Browns also need more production from the quarterback position.

They’re 8-4 in 12 games started by Watson, but his play has still left much to be desired, even when healthy.

He had his best game with Cleveland against the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, leading an epic comeback win before suffering a season-ending injury.

Now, he’s in his third year with the organization, and they’ve given up way too much to get him and keep him, so it’s about time he starts paying the team and the fans back.

Once again, the AFC North currently seems to be the most competitive division in all of football, with all four teams being legitimate playoff and Super Bowl candidates when they’re at their best.

Hopefully, the Browns will be able to have their starting quarterback on the field throughout the course of the entire 2024 season.