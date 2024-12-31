Bleacher Report Links Browns To Interesting RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns trusted Nick Chubb to lead the way between the tackles for years.

His ability to pile up yards after contact and keep pounding on the ground was unparalleled in the league, and he single-handedly kept their offense afloat for years.

He’s 29 years old, coming off yet another major injury, and about to become a free agent.

He’s a fan favorite and would admittedly love to be back in Cleveland for years to come.

But this is a ruthless business, and we’ve seen teams move on from their aging backs more often than they should have.

Moreover, even if he stays, there’s also a chance he won’t be the same player he once was.

Jerome Ford failed to step up in his absence, so the Browns will need to address the running back position in the offseason.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report experts claimed that they should go after UCF running back RJ Harvey.

“RJ Harvey is not nearly the same bruising back that Chubb was in his prime. But he’s a smart runner who is adept at reading his blocks and finding open space,” Bleacher Report said.

UCF RB RJ Harvey (5'9 208 lbs). Short compact build. Excellent vision. Quick feet. Breakaway rusher. > 50% of his runs have gone for 15+ yards the past two seasons. Love how quickly he hits the hole. Above average running through contact. High levels of production in college.… pic.twitter.com/dWajWiaxv8 — Adam Carter (@SmartfootbalI) December 26, 2024

Harvey isn’t a highly-touted back, and he’s been overlooked for most of the process.

So, even though his stock could still rise in the pre-draft process, the NFL Draft Combine, and his visits, the Browns should still be able to get him.

This won’t be the team’s No. 1 priority, but it’s something to address nonetheless.

