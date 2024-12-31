Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bleacher Report Links Browns To Interesting RB Prospect

Bleacher Report Links Browns To Interesting RB Prospect

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns trusted Nick Chubb to lead the way between the tackles for years.

His ability to pile up yards after contact and keep pounding on the ground was unparalleled in the league, and he single-handedly kept their offense afloat for years.

He’s 29 years old, coming off yet another major injury, and about to become a free agent.

He’s a fan favorite and would admittedly love to be back in Cleveland for years to come.

But this is a ruthless business, and we’ve seen teams move on from their aging backs more often than they should have.

Moreover, even if he stays, there’s also a chance he won’t be the same player he once was.

Jerome Ford failed to step up in his absence, so the Browns will need to address the running back position in the offseason.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report experts claimed that they should go after UCF running back RJ Harvey.

“RJ Harvey is not nearly the same bruising back that Chubb was in his prime. But he’s a smart runner who is adept at reading his blocks and finding open space,” Bleacher Report said.

Harvey isn’t a highly-touted back, and he’s been overlooked for most of the process.

So, even though his stock could still rise in the pre-draft process, the NFL Draft Combine, and his visits, the Browns should still be able to get him.

This won’t be the team’s No. 1 priority, but it’s something to address nonetheless.

NEXT:  Analyst Urges Browns Not To Pursue 1 QB This Offseason
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation