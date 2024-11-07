Bleacher Report Names 1 Player The Browns Should Sign In 2025 Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive spark under Jameis Winston proved short-lived.

After an impressive showing of 334 yards and three touchdowns without turnovers, Winston’s performance against the Chargers fell flat.

Three interceptions later, Browns fans got a stark reminder of the “Winston Experience” they’d hoped to avoid.

Yet quarterback woes are just one piece of the puzzle, as the team grapples with challenges across multiple positions – from wide receiver to left tackle, linebacker, and interior defense.

As Browns faithful ponder the team’s path forward, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department has zeroed in on a potential solution for 2025: Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

“Ronnie Stanley might not be in his prime anymore, but he still plays at a high level when healthy. Getting him to flip on the team that drafted him to join an AFC North rival would be a good move for the Browns,” Bleacher Report wrote.

The suggestion comes amid growing concerns about Jedrick Wills’ development.

The former first-round pick has struggled to meet expectations, evidenced by the Browns’ recent decision to start Dawand Jones at left tackle despite Wills being healthy.

This coaching move signals Wills likely wearing different colors next season.

Adding to the offensive line uncertainty, right tackle Jack Conklin’s injury-plagued season raises questions about his future role.

Stanley’s NFL journey speaks volumes about his potential value.

Since being selected sixth overall in 2016, he’s started 86 of his 87 game appearances, establishing himself as a reliable presence in the trenches.

His breakthrough 2019 campaign, marked by Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections, showcased his elite capabilities.

Though a significant ankle injury sidelined him for much of 2020 and 2021, Stanley’s resilient return – playing 11 games in 2022 and 13 in 2023 – demonstrates his reliability.

While Jones appears set to maintain his starting role at either tackle position, Cleveland’s pursuit of Stanley could provide the stability and experience needed to strengthen their offensive line.

His proven track record of protecting Lamar Jackson and extensive NFL experience could inject fresh perspectives into a Browns team seeking to elevate their offensive performance.

