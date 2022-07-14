Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Bleacher Report Reveals Their AFC North Winner For 2022

Bleacher Report Reveals Their AFC North Winner For 2022

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and the Cleveland Browns will be elevating their preparations through training camp.

It’s where the players give it their all in hopes of making it to the final 53-man roster.

Once the roster has been settled, the Browns will be in for a tough battle because they are playing in one of the top divisions in the league.

Their six games against AFC North teams could turn out to be intense matchups because each squad has their strengths.

The Cincinnati Bengals have a high-powered offense with Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Meanwhile, defense is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ strong suit with reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Finally, the Baltimore Ravens can hurt teams in different ways, especially when Lamar Jackson is behind center.

Therefore, the Browns will be in for a tough grind but they have what it takes to compete.

Their running game remains solid with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Browns also have a promising receiving unit with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku.

Their defense can also shut down opponents, thanks to Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward.

But even then, Bleacher Report has predicted a winner for the AFC North in 2022.

 

B/R Doesn’t See The Browns Winning The Division

The article shows that the Bengals are predicted to win the division with three votes.

Not far behind are the Ravens with two.

Still, it’s not the end of the road for the Browns because that’s why games are played.

They could beat this prediction and end up being the kings of the AFC North.

If they don’t they can still make the playoffs as a Wild Card and show that they are a dangerous opponent.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

