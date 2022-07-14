Fans React To Possible Light Punishment For Deshaun Watson

The decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s possible suspension could come out anytime soon.

Reports have revealed that former federal judge Sue Robinson might recommend a verdict before or during training camp.

Therefore, it will be known whether he will sit out the entire 2022 season or play parts of it.

🚨 Breaking News🚨 6 game suspension for Deshaun Watson. According to my sources. AKA two pigeons and a sketchy raccoon that lives by the muni lot railroad tracks. — Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) July 9, 2022

The league has been pushing for an indefinite suspension and they are building their case based on some of the women who filed charges against the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Some football fans agree with this decision, including the supporters of one of their division rivals.

If Calvin Ridley got a year suspension for gambling Deshaun Watson better be suspended a year minimum. — Steeler Scott (@stats_t) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Watson’s camp had Jeffrey Kessler arguing on their behalf through precedent-based reasoning.

Kessler worked with Tom Brady during the Deflategate scandal and helped reduced his suspension to four games, which he served in the 2016 season.

However, NFL insider Tony Rizzo seems to have an inside scoop on Watson’s fate after the three-day hearing and extensive reviews of the post-hearing briefs.

.@TheRealTRizzo: "As I heard from reliable sources. Right now, I'm hearing 4-6 games (suspension for Watson)." pic.twitter.com/RrBkxgQ1XX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 12, 2022

ESPN Cleveland tweets, “.@TheRealTRizzo: “As I heard from reliable sources. Right now, I’m hearing 4-6 games (suspension for Watson).”

If that turns out to be true, then Browns fans have reason to rejoice.

If Robinson decided that four to six games is a fair sentence for Watson, then the playoff aspirations for 2022 are alive.

Jacoby Brissett could lead them to victory in at least half of the six games to give them a fair chance of entering the postseason.

But that decision doesn’t sit well with other football fans because they think it’s a light sentence for a man who settled over 20 sexual misconduct cases.

I'm over the NFL if DeShaun Watson is only getting a six game suspension. This is ludicrous. — Keep Pounding/Bills Mafia Robert (@rfthebassist) July 13, 2022

The NFL Sends The Wrong Message

Regardless of the decision, the league will draw some criticism from those who wanted otherwise.

Therefore, those in favor of an indefinite suspension will point out that the NFL gave out a harsher penalty for gambling (Calvin Ridley‘s one-year suspension) than sexual misconduct.

But regardless of the suspension’s length, this fan pointed out that the hearing worked out to Watson’s favor.

No one knows for sure how long Deshaun Watson will be suspended. With that said, the way the national media has gone from “Watson will be out for at least the entire season.” to “His suspension will be less than 10 games.” means something *clearly* changed after his hearing. — Colb (@___Colb___) July 13, 2022

Indeed, Kessler may score another victory over the league and will remain a highly-sought figure for future situations of the same nature.

However, it isn’t impossible for cause-oriented groups to conduct protest action during the Browns’ home games that Watson will play.

Deshaun Watson sexually harasses 20+ women: “This is bad. Six game suspension.” Calvin Ridley makes a parlay in games he’s not playing in: “HOW DARE YOU EMBARRASS THE SHIELD??? ONE YEAR SUSPENSION AND MAYBE MORE!!!” https://t.co/3PHmiYaysW — Chris Schad (@TheRealCrishad) July 12, 2022

That said, it will take much time for Watson to repair his image, and even winning might not help.