Braylon Edwards Has Honest Admission About Time In Cleveland

Decades ago, the Cleveland Browns invested lofty draft capital in Braylon Edwards.

The wide receiver was a star at Michigan, to the point where he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to those expectations.

Now, in an interview with fellow Browns draft bust Johnny Manziel, Edwards admitted that he looked for any excuse to escape Cleveland.

Talking on the “Glory Daze Podcast,” Edwards revealed that he flew out of Cleveland every Monday after practice.

“I think I let the losing, the frustration lead to more partying, more drinking, less focus on the football field, more focus on the things that didn’t matter because I was trying to escape bad football. I was trying to escape coaches that didn’t talk to me. As soon as practice was over on Monday, I’m out,” Edwards said.

Johnny Manziel and Braylon Edwards would leave Cleveland on Monday to go party in Miami during the season… pic.twitter.com/XIv6sqVtZt — Glory Daze Podcast (@glorydazepod) September 1, 2025

The Browns weren’t a truly competitive team during Edwards’ five seasons with the team.

However, it’s not like he was putting his best foot forward either.

Based on these comments, his lifestyle contributed to his struggles and, more importantly, his inability to establish himself as a star in the NFL.

Edwards led the league in dropped passes (23) and caught three touchdown passes in his final full season with the Browns.

Four games into the 2009 season, they traded him to the New York Jets, and three years later, he was out of the league.

Cleveland might not be the flashiest city, and the Browns weren’t a Super Bowl contender.

But Edwards, like Manziel, made some poor decisions along the way.

