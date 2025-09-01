Insider Reveals Browns’ Expectations For This Season

The Cleveland Browns enter this season after another disappointing finish last year.

That’s why not many people believe they have what it takes to get the job done in 2025.

However, they arguably were more talented than a typical three-win team, and that’s true this year as well.

With that in mind, insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed the Browns’ expectations for the upcoming campaign.

“I think the Browns expect to be competitive in most of their games this season, and I think they believe if they win the turnover battle on a regular basis, they can remain in the hunt for much of the season. They know that the turnover battle is largely dependent on the quarterback protecting the ball, and if they can get clean QB play, they can win some games. Conversely, they must also get some takeaways by their defense this season,” Cabot wrote.

Granted, that will be easier said than done.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is a gunslinger, and that will come with some turnovers.

Then again, there are plenty of reasons to feel more comfortable about this team than about last season’s, starting with a healthy offensive line.

The Browns face a challenging schedule to start the season, and failing to stay competitive in the early going could be enough for them to reassess their approach and consider it a developmental year.

Some may argue they should be taking that approach already, but not many coaches and executives would be able to survive consecutive limited-win seasons.

This team might be competitive enough to stay on the playoff bubble and even make the postseason.

They’re not a Super Bowl contender, but most teams in the league aren’t.

But if the rookies play as well as expected, it could be the first stepping stone toward becoming a perennial playoff participant.

