Insider Reveals Why Browns May Hire Todd Monken

The search for a new head coach for the Cleveland Browns continues, but the team’s options are growing limited. It feels like just days ago, they had numerous candidates in the running, but now there are only a select few left, and fans are starting to get very nervous. One person spoken about as a potential head coach is former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Some followers of the team aren’t sure how seriously the Browns are considering Monken, but during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said Monken has potential due to his history on the offensive side of the ball.

“One is offensive. He’s had success. He’s not an unproven coordinator. I have no doubts about his qualifications as an offensive coach. Now, as a head coach, he’s never been in the NFL at his age. At least Schwartz has the experience of ‘things I’ve done wrong,'” Grossi said.

What is the case for making Todd Monken the Browns HC? @TonyGrossi breaks it down… pic.twitter.com/co9Q9LcdGF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 27, 2026

With that statement, Grossi summed up what most Cleveland fans are thinking about Monken: he definitely has shown he can lead an offensive unit, but he has never had a head coaching job before, and it’s important to ask why. He might improve Cleveland’s offensive woes, but he could come up short in helping the rest of the team.

Unlike some HC contenders, such as Nate Scheelhaase, Monken is nearing 60 years old and has been working in the NFL for years. If he hasn’t earned a head coaching position in the league, it’s understandable that some people would wonder whether he has what it takes.

Certain fans feel that Monken does have value, but perhaps not as the official leader of the Browns. Maybe he would be a better fit as the team’s offensive coordinator under whoever is selected as head coach.

That is, in fact, what some reports have recently said. There is a chance the Browns will look into Monken further but ultimately offer him a different position within the team, allowing him to support whichever young talent is chosen as HC.

At the same time, Monken could have other options. There is talk of him heading to New York to work with the Giants, and he may choose to sign with that team instead of the Browns, who obviously have a lot of work to do before they are contenders again. Grossi and others feel that Monken has much to offer the Browns, even if he isn’t the perfect pick for head coach.

But, Cleveland could miss out on him as he contemplates other, more enticing offers.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Ranked Among Top 2026 Free Agents