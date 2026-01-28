Analyst Has A Theory About Browns’ Coaching Delay

Another day has gone by, and the Cleveland Browns still don’t have a head coach to lead them next season. Fans are understandably nervous, especially since so many other teams across the NFL are making their final decisions.

It’s fair to ask what is going on behind the scenes and why there is such a hold-up. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Aaron Goldhammer shared his opinion, stating that he believes the Browns haven’t made their move because they aren’t totally “aligning.”

There is still debate about who should be in charge of this team, according to Goldhammer.

“I think there are multiple things going on. I think they’re having trouble aligning in the building,” Goldhammer said.

"I think they're having trouble aligning in the building," – @HammerNation19 on the Browns coaching search. Would you take Scheelhaase as HC if it meant Jim Schwartz wasn't the DC? https://t.co/fuRtHQZUzo pic.twitter.com/QatYloKPgk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 28, 2026

Right now, it seems like the Browns are debating between three candidates for head coach: Nate Scheelhaase, Todd Monken, and Jim Schwartz. There are other names in the mix, too, but these three seem to be the most prominent and viable contenders.

It’s hard to believe that the front office and ownership haven’t come to a definitive conclusion after multiple weeks of this head coach search. It’s even harder to believe that they haven’t figured out what they are doing with Schwartz, who has been a loyal defensive coordinator for Cleveland.

The length of this search is certainly leaving some fans on edge because some believe that the team doesn’t know what it’s doing. They fear that some people in the organization may have an idea of who should be the head coach, but there is no consensus. As always with this team, there are also fears that owner Jimmy Haslam may be too involved and could be slowing down the entire process.

If all parties involved aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, they need to fix that quickly. The options for the head coach are now very limited, and time is running out.

If the team hasn’t made their choice by the end of this week, there will be even more concerns about what is happening. Nervous fans could be downright terrified within a few days if they haven’t heard anything.

When Kevin Stefanski was fired, some people assumed the Browns would have a replacement within a few days. Instead, this hunt for a new coach has dragged on and on.

Fans are hoping that it’s all worth it.

NEXT:

Analyst Raises Eyebrows With Take On Browns Pro Bowler