Brian Baldinger Defends Browns’ QB Plan

The Cleveland Browns have their starting quarterback.

Their decision to go with Joe Flacco has long been debated, and it was clearly polarizing.

Nevertheless, Brian Baldinger still thinks they made the right decision.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned analyst gushed about Flacco’s arm, and he believes he hasn’t slowed down with age.

“He looks fresh as could be… The arm doesn’t look any different than in 2008 as a rookie, he’s not a statue back there… It’s not a long term answer but it’s the best answer,” Baldinger said.

📞"He looks fresh as could be… The arm doesn't look any different than in 2008 as a rookie, he's not a statue back there… It's not a long term answer but it's the best answer."@BaldyNFL on the #Browns naming Joe Flacco their week 1 starter🔥 🔊: https://t.co/1QYGmJcaZe pic.twitter.com/Wf2EVgw6iv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 20, 2025

Flacco is a proven veteran.

He hasn’t always been at his best, and he likely wouldn’t even be in the league anymore if it weren’t for that brief stint in Cleveland two years ago.

Then again, he’s more than familiar with this system, and he looked as sharp as ever in his half-season in Cleveland.

Granted, there will be some head-scratching decisions, but his determination to sling the pigskin down the field and go for big throws will also lead to plenty of points.

Of course, it’s also easy to understand why some people didn’t agree with this decision.

The Browns haven’t had any sort of consistency at quarterback since their return nearly three decades ago, and they’re not going to get it from a soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback.

Flacco can give this team one or two years at most, and they will be back to the drawing board in no time.

Nevertheless, this is a team that’s coming off a three-win season, and that only means that plenty of people could be on the hot seat this time around.

As such, they can’t afford to get off to another slow start, and Flacco gives them the best chance to compete.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Raises Eyebrows After Shutting Down Reporter's Question