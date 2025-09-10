Brian Baldinger Gushes About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns know a thing or two about losing close games.

But with how close they were to winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, there was still a lot to like, especially when it comes to their rookies.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently praised one offensive player for the pass-catching skills he displayed in his NFL debut.

“Besides Joe Flacco, the best offensive player for the Browns all day was the rookie Dylan Sampson. Caught everything, no matter what they did. Where the ball was thrown, he caught it. It’d be a good thing if the receivers could actually catch the way the rookie did. If they did, they probably win the game. … This kid caught everything. He’s got juice. He makes people miss. … When Quinshon [Judkins] comes and you get a one-two punch with Quinshon and this kid, watch out. … He was impressive. Can’t wait to see Quinshon in the lineup with Dylan Sampson. That’s the future. With this group … it’s gonna be all right,” Baldinger said.

.@Browns @Bengals @dylans21527 was the best offensive player on Sunday besides the QB. If guys could catch like Sampson the Browns would be undefeated. #Facts. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/R47363vGtt — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 9, 2025

Sampson, like the Browns’ running game overall, wasn’t efficient on the ground, logging 29 yards on 12 carries (2.4 yards per attempt).

However, he caught eight of eight targets for 64 yards and was making defenders miss with his lateral quickness and swift moves.

He may not be suited to be a bell-cow running back or lead the team in touches like he did in Week 1, but he’s going to give the Browns an elite change-of-pace, passing-down back to complement fellow rookie Judkins.

They could become one of the most special backfield duos in the NFL.

The Browns lost a game they could’ve won, but that doesn’t mean it was all bad.

If anything, their rookie class looked as promising as advertised, and it seems like the team is finally taking the necessary steps toward a successful transition.

