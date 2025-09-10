Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Browns Sign Former Cowboys Defender

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to shuffle their roster ahead of the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The focus continues to be on the defensive side of the ball instead of the offense.

On Tuesday, the Browns signed defensive tackle Ralph Holley to their practice squad and released running back Trayveon Williams.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Cleveland has signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end K.J. Henry to the practice squad.

Henry was a fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft but failed to make the final 53-man roster last season.

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed him off waivers, and he spent some time on their practice squad.

The Cowboys then signed him but eventually waived him.

Henry then spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was waived this offseason.

He made four total appearances for the Bengals and New England Patriots last season, logging three combined tackles and one sack.

Notably, this is his second time with the Browns, who claimed him off waivers in July but let him go before the regular season.

He could have a tough time getting on the field, given the Browns’ strong defensive line.

Browns Nation