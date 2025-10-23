Brian Baldinger Raves About Browns’ Rookie

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade down from No. 2 to No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft was an easy one.

As high as everybody was on two-way star Travis Hunter, the return, including a first-round pick in 2026, was too good to ignore.

On top of that, the Browns were also able to land a potential cornerstone in Mason Graham.

So far, the defensive tackle has been as good as advertised for Cleveland.

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger recently broke down some film and gushed about Graham’s impact, particularly late in an easy victory.

“I could show 10 great plays from Mason Graham in [the Miami Dolphins] game (in Week 7). Quinn Ewers, the backup quarterback, is in. Runs a twist on inside, and he sees the ball come out, and now he retraces his steps, and he comes back and he makes the tackle on the wide receiver, and stops the tunnel screen from getting started. That’s one of the reasons why you draft Mason Graham. He ain’t looking at the scoreboard. He doesn’t care about what your record is. He’s going to play hard every play with fundamentals. He’s a good one. He’s a building block to this defense,” Baldinger said.

.@MiamiDolphins @Browns @MasonGraham_55 is a building block..isn't worried ab out much except trying to dominate the next play….You win lots a games when you get this mentality. #dawgpound #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/GqwFGdzpuY — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 22, 2025

Defensive tackles don’t usually draw that much attention.

Unless they’re also going after the quarterback, you rarely hear their name, and that’s actually a way to know they’re doing a good job.

Graham may not be the flashiest player when you’re looking at the whole picture.

But when you single him out, you can tell he’s special.

He was a force against the run at Michigan, and he’s made big strides as a pass rusher in his first seven NFL games.

So far, rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has drawn most of the attention and praise on the Browns’ defense, and rightfully so.

His energy is contagious, and he’s a sideline-to-sideline, hard-hitting stopper.

That doesn’t mean Graham doesn’t deserve notice as well.

It’s early, but the returns on the trade make it seem as if the Browns have won this deal.

