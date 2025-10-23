Browns Rookie Is Off To Historic Start

The Cleveland Browns finally have a little momentum on the heels of a Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins, which featured another turnover-free game from quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a three-touchdown performance from running back Quinshon Judkins.

While the rookies on offense helped the Browns to their best scoring output in almost a year, a first-year player on the other side of the ball continued a historic pace to start his career.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger is only one of three players since 2008 with 55 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in his first seven NFL games, joining Brian Cushing and Shaquille Leonard.

Since 2008 only three players have recorded 55+ tackles, 4+ TFLs & 3+ QB hits in their first 7 career games:

*Brian Cushing 2009

*Shaquille Leonard 2018

Carson Schwesinger 2025 *Won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) October 22, 2025

Leonard and Cushing each won Defensive Rookie of the Year in their debut season, and Schwesinger will be in the mix for that award if he keeps producing at this level.

He has been a breath of fresh air from the day he arrived as a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and has made it a lot easier for the defense to deal with the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is out for the season due to the neck injury he suffered last year.

Schwesinger has been all over the field, and the next step in his development would be for him to start making more impact plays and generating turnovers.

Cleveland’s defense as a whole has been showing signs of replicating the dominance it showed in its 2023 playoff run, with Schwesinger in the middle of it all.

