Hard Knocks Releases Video Trailer Previewing AFC North

The Cleveland Browns haven’t exactly put on a show this season.

At 2-8, the fans might not want to remember this campaign at all.

Unfortunately for them, it seems like they will only dig deeper into it, as the team will star in HBO’s Hard Knocks again.

This time, however, the entire AFC North Division will be in the spotlight.

With that in mind, the franchise posted the first official trailer for the show.

for the first time ever, Hard Knocks is taking you behind-the-scenes with the AFC North#HardKnocks premieres December 3 on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/2FD7fRdhfl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the trailer features big hits, locker room speeches, and everything behind closed doors.

Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North starts on Tuesday, December 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday until the regular season concludes and the playoffs begin in January 2025.

Before the start of the campaign, HBO executives claimed that the AFC North, with four teams with winning records, would be perfect for this edition, as all teams were expected to be quite competitive this time around.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the Browns or the 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals, but it’ll still be interesting to see what they have to show.

The Ravens were the first team featured on Hard Knocks, and all AFC North teams except the Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in some form in the past.

Hopefully, it’ll be easier to stomach than the Browns’ games from this disappointing season.

