Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hard Knocks Releases Video Trailer Previewing AFC North

Hard Knocks Releases Video Trailer Previewing AFC North

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t exactly put on a show this season.

At 2-8, the fans might not want to remember this campaign at all.

Unfortunately for them, it seems like they will only dig deeper into it, as the team will star in HBO’s Hard Knocks again.

This time, however, the entire AFC North Division will be in the spotlight.

With that in mind, the franchise posted the first official trailer for the show.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer features big hits, locker room speeches, and everything behind closed doors.

Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North starts on Tuesday, December 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday until the regular season concludes and the playoffs begin in January 2025.

Before the start of the campaign, HBO executives claimed that the AFC North, with four teams with winning records, would be perfect for this edition, as all teams were expected to be quite competitive this time around.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the Browns or the 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals, but it’ll still be interesting to see what they have to show.

The Ravens were the first team featured on Hard Knocks, and all AFC North teams except the Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in some form in the past.

Hopefully, it’ll be easier to stomach than the Browns’ games from this disappointing season.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Browns' Likely Plans At LT For Thursday's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation