Brian Callahan Makes an Admission On His Father Leaving The Browns

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have a record of “doing the right thing” for Cleveland Browns’ players and coaches.

It seemed like they went against their instincts to let Josh Dobbs take advantage of a starting opportunity last year.

Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl because Berry reworked his contract to let him slide through waivers.

And just last month, the team released offensive line coach Bill Callahan from his contract for a chance to work for his son, who was hired to be the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

As shared by JT Ruhnke of the Hot Read Pod, Brian Callahan talked to the press about his new offensive line coach (via JT Ruhnke on Twitter).

#Titans HC Brian Callahan on being able to work for and with his dad, Bill Callahan: pic.twitter.com/WXm1dOSLLX — JT Ruhnke (@jt_ruhnke) February 27, 2024

According to his son, it was no sure thing that Bill Callahan was interested in coming to Tennessee.

Tennessee’s new boss was a hot head coach candidate in 2023, too, landing multiple interviews around the league this offseason.

At that time, he says he had a conversation with Bill Callahan about working together.

The younger Callahan walked away from the chat knowing that his father was happy in Cleveland and had no intention of leaving.

When he became the frontrunner for the Tennessee head coach job, Brian didn’t think anything changed.

He assumed his father would honor his contract with the Browns and his dream of working together would have to wait.

But Bill already had the conversation with Stefanski and he was ready to answer the call for his son.

Cleveland interviewed Seattle’s offensive line coach as a potential offensive coordinator earlier in the offseason.

It is easy to speculate, although unconfirmable, that Andy Dickerson was viewed more as Callahan’s replacement.

So when Bill’s release was announced, Dickerson was quickly hired to step in under Ken Dorsey.