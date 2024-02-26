Browns Nation

Tony Rizzo Predicts Unexpected Move For The Browns

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

There is no shortage of conjecture on the airwaves and internet regarding the Cleveland Browns.

Dozens of pending free agents and stars in the final year of big deals offer much room for discussion.

Ideas and opinions on what the 2024 roster will look like are often at odds, with some bragging rights on the line, but even with so many voices weighing in, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo says there is only one thing fans can be sure of.

Rizzo says something will happen that nobody saw coming, whether it is a signing, a release, a trade, or a draft pick.

The long-time radio pundit says the unexpected is inevitable for the Browns this offseason (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Grossi suggested a trade involving Cleveland starting guard Wyatt Teller as an example of a move that would surprise.

Rizzo’s sidekick, Aaron Goldhammer, agreed that a Teller trade would address the high cost of the offensive line.

But Browns C/G Nick Harris and T/G Michael Dunn are also pending free agents this year, so a Teller trade would leave Cleveland’s roster thin of guards.

Only Dawson Deaton and Drew Forbes, both of whom ended the 2023 season on IR, are currently under contract to back up Teller and Joel Bitonio for 2024.

Rizzo ended the segment by reiterating that he can’t see both Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb returning to the Browns in 2024.

Chubb is in the final non-guaranteed season of his contract, and the running back is coming back from a devastating injury.

Cleveland can save most of Cooper’s $23 million cap hit with a post-June 1st release or trade.

