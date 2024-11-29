Insider Can’t Believe Browns Lost To ‘Pathetic’ Team This Season

While some Cleveland Browns fans may still be riding a bit of euphoria after last Thursday’s thrilling win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the reality is that this is a lost season for the team.

The team has a 3-8 record, and at this point, fans may be hoping for it to tank in order to increase its chances of getting a future star in the upcoming NFL draft.

On Thanksgiving Day, the New York Giants, who are tied for the league’s worst record at 2-9, fell behind by a wide margin to another team that’s struggling in the Dallas Cowboys, and Browns insider Tony Grossi wondered how the Browns lost to New York in Week 3.

“The Giants are pathetic. How on Earth the Browns lost to them … dont get me started,” Grossi said.

In that game, Cleveland fell behind 21-7 just before halftime, and they never really recovered, as they only got one touchdown the rest of the game and fell 21-15.

Since then, Cleveland has undergone some major changes that could be a prelude to what may take place this offseason.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, and many now believe the controversial three-time Pro Bowler has played his last game for the franchise.

The Browns also traded away five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and star defensive end Za’Darius Smith, which may signal that they’re about to go with something of a youth movement.

Jameis Winston, who has replaced Watson under center, could be their QB1 for the foreseeable future, but there is also always the chance they take a QB in the upcoming NFL draft.

The rest of this season will presumably be used to evaluate Winston and their young players.

