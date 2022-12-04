Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season.

However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team.

This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos.

So which former Browns quarterback is getting a workout with the Broncos?

Broncos Workout Former Browns Backup QB

To make room on the 53-man roster for Deshaun Watson, the Browns let Josh Dobbs go.

However, Dobbs is now doing workouts for the Broncos, who are having questions about Russell Wilson this season.

Denver Broncos worked out Josh Dobbs, Javon McKinley, Malik Taylor and Connor Weddington. Dobbs was released by Browns this week when Deshaun Watson was reinstated. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 2, 2022

While Dobbs has been in the NFL since 2017, he’s only seen NFL action in six games during his career.

He’s not someone who has much playing experience, but is someone who teams might use as an emergency quarterback.

So there’s no chance he takes over the reins in Denver, even with Wilson having a crash-and-burn season.

However, the team might need him as an emergency backup if the Broncos switch to Brett Rypien.

With Rypien as the only other quarterback, the Broncos will need someone behind him if Wilson is out.

Dobbs can be that guy, as his play for the Browns this preseason was amazing.

His arm, and legs, were a driving force behind his preseason success with the Browns.

So while he works out for the Broncos, fans in Cleveland know he’s got potential as a backup.

His 2022 preseason performance shows everyone he’s willing to play his heart out for a job in the NFL.