Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready to play, as he makes his return wearing the jersey of the Cleveland Browns.

In an Instagram post, the starting quarterback had a video package to hype his return.

So what’s in this video, and how is it hyping his return?

Hype Video Shows Watson Ready To Return To The Field

With people worrying over Watson being rusty, his Instagram video shows him working hard to stay in football shape.

While the video starts with a virtual rendition of Cleveland and the Browns’ home stadium, it progresses into a hyping of Watson.

With the hype over how he did great things as quarterback of the Houston Texans, he then focuses on staying in shape.

The video then shows him working out in the gym, as he tells people how he’s “getting in the work so I’m prepared when I come back.”

While some might doubt he’s ready, that’s not stopping the hype.

For the doubters, they point to him being out of NFL regular season action for nearly two years.

However, he was in one game during the 2022 preseason.

But his performance in that game didn’t stop his critics, as his performance was less than stellar.

The preseason game can’t predict the outcome of his 2022 season, but it gives substance to critics.

However, with this video, Watson is hoping to build confidence in himself and his play.

He’ll be making his return against the Houston Texans, his former team.

While he’s hyping his return, he can’t overlook the Texans, as they can spoil his long awaited NFL return.