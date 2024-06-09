Brook Park City Council Jumps Into Browns Stadium Debate

The debate about the fate of Cleveland Browns Stadium has been ongoing much of this year, especially as news that owners and principal managing partners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are looking to secure property in nearby Brook Park broke in February.

Now, the local government for Brook Park has entered the fray.

A new report from CBS affiliate WOIO Channel 19 confirms that the Brook Park City Council is actively courting the Browns to build a domed stadium inside their boundaries as the agency passed a resolution this week to encourage the move.

The council recited multiple items to the Haslams as reasons to build a stadium in the resolution.

Initially, the council is willing to work with the Haslam Sports Group to secure the 176-acre tract of land known as the former Ford property in the resolution.

Further, Brook Park agreed to help the Browns build a domed stadium with entertainment, shopping, and dining options on the site.

A domed stadium would help Cleveland’s chances of hosting a Super Bowl contest in the future, the resolution explained.

The area’s accessibility – with a nearby airport and multiple interstates – makes this an ideal location, according to the resolution.

Finally, the Browns would be closer to their headquarters in Berea, making this a better option than their current stadium.

All seven members of the Brook Park City Council approved the measure at the meeting.

A copy of the resolution – which included a formal invite for the Haslam or their representatives to come to a future council meeting – was sent to the Haslam Sports Group after its passage.

