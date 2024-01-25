Browns Nation

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Free agency is still almost two months away and four NFL teams are still battling for a championship.

But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns’ Andrew Berry can’t stay busy tweaking his roster.

Berry signed his 12th player since the end of the season to a reserves/future contract.

And Adam Schefter tells Browns fans it is someone they might be familiar with.

Lucas Havrisik, who spent some time on the Browns practice squad this season, is back with the team.

After cutting veteran Brett Maher, the Los Angeles Rams signed Havrisik away from Cleveland back in October.

He survived most of the season in Los Angeles after hitting just 15 of 20 field goals and missing three extra-points.

Against the Browns in Week 13, Havrisik nailed four extra-points and two of his three field-goal attempts.

In Week 11, he kicked a short 22-yard field goal to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

But on New Year’s Eve, he missed two extra points in a 26-25 victory over the NY Giants.

Los Angeles released Havrisik the following week, bringing back Maher.

All of Havrisik’s missed field goals were from beyond 40 yards, which belies his big-leg reputation.

During his senior season at Arizona, the kicker hit 11 of 16 attempts from beyond 50 yards.

Havrisik is the Arizona record holder with a 57-yard blast a couple of seasons before that.

But his results this year show he still has to refine his craft to make an impact in the NFL.

Cleveland’s new addition also punted for the Wildcats.

Pat Opperman
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

