Former Browns QB Signs With New NFL Team

With teams finishing up the voluntary OTA portion of their offseason schedule, multiple NFL franchises are tweaking their rosters ahead of their mandatory minicamp and the future training camp this summer.

The Seattle Seahawks – under new head coach Mike Macdonald – made a move to increase the competition at the quarterback position for the 2024 regular season.

A former Browns quarterback answered their call, signing with the Seahawks on Thursday.

The NFL’s official Twitter account shared the news of P.J. Walker inking a contract with Seattle, becoming the fourth athlete to join the quarterback room in Seattle.

Walker will compete with Geno Smith, newcomer and former Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, and rookie Chevan Cordeiro to make the 53-man roster.

Last season, Walker joined the Browns for a one-year stint, playing in a career-best six games for Cleveland.

He completed 48.6 percent of his passes for 674 yards and one touchdown against five interceptions in 2023.

Walker spent the offseason prior to playing in Cleveland with the Chicago Bears, but the NFL franchise released Walker in August, allowing the Browns to sign him before the start of the 2023 regular season.

Walker spent three years on the Carolina Panthers roster and participated in 15 games for the franchise from 2020 until 2022.

Before then, Walker was on the Colts practice squad for two years after signing with Indianapolis in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

Walker played collegiately at Temple, setting multiple passing records while compiling a 20-8 record as a starter during his junior and senior seasons.

