Browns Agree To Contract Extension With Key Defender

By

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Just hours before their Week 14 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns were able to make a huge front-office move.

According to NFL Insider Brad Stainbrook, the Browns signed free safety Grant Delpit to a much-needed extension (via Brad Stainbrook on Twitter).

While the exact terms and numbers of the extension are not yet known, this is huge news for a Browns secondary that is having one of its best seasons in recent history.

Delpit is a former second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft who is playing in his fourth season with the Browns and his second as a full-time starter.

The move comes less than a year after Cleveland signed Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward to a record-setting contract extension.

While we can assume that the money and terms won’t be close to Ward’s, locking Delpit down for several more years is a smart decision.

In his two years as a starter, Delpit has made a name for himself as a playmaker and a run-stopper for the Browns.

Although his numbers aren’t quite as impressive this year as they were last season when he had over 100 tackles and four interceptions, he’s been impressive nonetheless.

In 12 games this year, Delpit has 64 total tackles, three passes defended, an interception, a fumble recovery, and 0.5 sacks.

He has been a mainstay on a Browns team that has struggled with injuries all year and is a big part of why they remain the top-ranked defense in terms of passing yards and third-down efficiency.

