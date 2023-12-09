Week 14 Game Prediction: Jaguars At Browns

It’s a great quarterback mystery in Northern Ohio this weekend.

Neither the Cleveland Browns nor the Jacksonville Jaguars will announce a starter for their Sunday tilt.

Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson took first-team practice snaps, with Flacco the betting choice for the nod.

And Trevor Lawrence looked surprisingly good Friday, but heavy ankle tape and a slippery field might rule him out.

Here’s how we see this game playing out:

Ben Donahue: “If it’s Joe Flacco versus CJ Beathard, I’ll take Flacco and the Browns at home. Even with a banged-up defense, Cleveland will benefit from the home crowd.” Browns 24, Jaguars 16.

Rocco Nuosci: “Assuming we don’t see Trevor Lawrence, Cleveland’s defense has a golden opportunity to get back on track at home this week.” Browns 24, Jaguars 19

Pat Opperman: “Browns defense is as good at home as it is bad on the road. On a wet and windy Sunday, they’ll clamp down on either QB while the offense does enough to end Jacksonville’s perfect road record.” Browns 17, Jaguars 13

Orlando Silva: “The Browns should bounce back on this one. It’s hard to see them losing three straight games, but this one will be a hard-fought duel.” Browns 27, Jaguars 24

Vegas oddsmakers give Jacksonville just the standard 3-points from the home-favorite Browns.

Cleveland is currently the top AFC wild card team, but there is no room for error in a crowded postseason race.

Jacksonville could fall into a 3-way tie atop the AFC South with a loss.

Fans outside of the Cincinnati area can watch the action on their local CBS affiliate or streaming live on NFL+.