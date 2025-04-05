Browns Among Teams Showing Most Interest In Rising QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get their next quarterback.

However, per most reports, they’re not going to take him in the first round.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, they’re one of the teams keeping close tabs on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

They’re joined by the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately, given how many teams are in big need of a quarterback and how much he’s risen on most big boards over the past month or so, he’s highly unlikely to be available by the time the Browns are back on the clock in round two.

He’s been penciled in as the consensus QB3 in this NFL Draft class, and with some quarterback needy teams on the board after the Browns in the first round, they’re unlikely to get him.

Dart was initially expected to be gone in the early second round, but that’s likely not going to be the case anymore.

He’s an intriguing prospect with a high upside, but it would be hard to justify taking him as high as No. 2, even if the Browns aren’t sold on Shedeur Sanders.

Now, if the Browns take either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with their first-round selection, they would most likely have to settle for someone like Jalen Milroe further down in the draft, as Dart will most likely be gone by then.

There’s no such thing as a ‘can’t-miss’ player in the NFL Draft, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up once it’s all said and done.

