Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down 1 Big Concern About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are keeping their options open at No. 2.

The latest reports indicate that they’re leaning toward taking either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

However, they may not have made up their minds just yet.

That, or they don’t want to tip their hand.

That’s why they’re also keeping tabs on Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders’s tape is far from impressive, and some scouts believe he’s only in consideration to be taken at No. 2 because of his last name.

The Browns, however, really liked what they saw from him at his Pro Day.

When asked about Sanders’ arm strength – or lack thereof – coach Kevin Stefanski shut down that notion right away:

“Yeah, no concern on the arm strength for sure,” Stefanski said. “He can make all the throws. I thought the velocity was really good. I thought he put the ball again on a rope, on a couple of those throws, which is good to see it. And you can see some of those throws on tape, and then you get to confirm it in person.”

Sanders has shown some great instincts and is a very good decision-maker.

He’s also unfazed by the bright lights and the pressure, and he’s shown some impressive leadership skills.

Other than that, there’s not much to love about his tape.

Of course, there’s no reason to believe he can’t be a solid or even a great NFL quarterback, but there’s nothing that truly stands out from his tape.

He’s not particularly mobile, and he’s not a top-tier passer who can get away with his apparent lack of athleticism.

