Draft Expert Says There Is Buzz About Browns, QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have an obvious need for a quarterback given the fact that Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson are the only two on the current roster.

The Browns weren’t too aggressive going after any of the high-profile free agent quarterbacks, but they do have ten picks in the upcoming draft and are currently being linked to one top prospect who could potentially be the next franchise guy.

On a recent appearance on Up & Adams, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah told Kay Adams that he expects the Browns to draft a quarterback, but not at No. 2 overall, because he believes the team is heavily connected to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“One of the teams I have heard him connected to is Cleveland,” Jeremiah said.

Daniel Jeremiah expects the Browns to draft a QB, but not at #2 overall. 👀 @heykayadams | @movethesticks pic.twitter.com/a3e3qm667d — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 7, 2025

Jeremiah and Adams were discussing the fact that Milroe will be attending the draft in person in Green Bay, which isn’t typical of a player who is widely considered to be a Day Two pick.

The Browns haven’t been heavily linked to Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick, instead reportedly leaning toward Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, which leads to the obvious speculation that they could package some of their later picks to slip back into the late first round and take Milroe, or potentially Jaxson Dart.

The Kirk Cousins rumors won’t quiet down unless Cleveland takes a QB relatively early to compete with Kenny Pickett.

No matter how it shakes out, the Browns need to come out of this draft with a quarterback, whether it’s at No. 2 overall or on the second or third day.

