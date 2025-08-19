Browns Analyst Blasts Ravens For ‘Disrespectful’ Celebration

The Cleveland Browns have to approach every game as a must-win, and that’s especially true in the AFC North.

This season, however, one divisional road game might mean more.

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they will celebrate their 30th season at their home game against the Browns on Sept. 14, and it’s rubbing plenty of people the wrong way.

Notably, that includes analyst Daryl Ruiter, who put the Ravens on blast.

“Doing a 30th season celebration at home v. Browns is quite the middle finger to Cleveland after stealing the team and pretty disrespectful. Ravens should be the must-win game over the [Pittsburgh] Steelers but the expansion franchise here has been too incompetent over 26 years,” Ruiter wrote on X.

Of course, the Ravens have every right to celebrate their milestones as they wish.

That doesn’t mean Browns fans don’t have every right to feel offended.

For younger fans or those who lack context, former Browns owner Art Modell decided to move the franchise to Baltimore.

That city hadn’t had an NFL team for more than a decade after the Baltimore Colts moved to Indianapolis, and the league agreed to let Modell move his team to start the 1996 season, as long as it was considered a new franchise.

As a result, Cleveland didn’t have an NFL team for three years before starting a new era in 1999.

The Browns were able to retain their history, records, logo and identity, but the ordeal was still a major blow to the fan base.

Hopefully, this will only fuel the current players’ fire, and the Browns will be extra motivated to spoil the Ravens’ celebration.

