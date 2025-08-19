Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Predicted To Make First Pro Bowl

Browns Defender Predicted To Make First Pro Bowl

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Defender Predicted To Make First Pro Bowl
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big chip on their shoulders right now.

They’re coming off a three-win season, and not many analysts or fans believe they will be much better this year.

That’s why, now that he’s entering the final year of his contract and will be a starter again, Greg Newsome II should be extremely motivated to show what he’s got.

With that in mind, analyst Kevin Patra said he believes the cornerback is poised to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

“Newsome started just three games last year, as Martin Emerson overtook him on the outside. Emerson’s Achilles injury in training camp opens the door for Newsome to take back his career, with the 25-year-old now in line to return to the spot opposite Denzel Ward. Newsome is sure to see a host of targets this season, particularly early in the year, as opposing QBs test him. If he pounces on a trove of balls (and turns some into picks), Newsome can stuff the stat sheet enough to earn a payday in Cleveland or elsewhere,” Patra wrote for NFL.com.

Newsome has had an up-and-down career, but the potential is there.

He’s going to play on one of the best and most physical defenses in the league, and that should help his case.

He was a trade candidate before Emerson’s season-ending injury, and that could still be a consideration as a pending free agent.

So, he’s going to have to be at his best to prove that he’s worthy of a big-money contract.

The Browns will face a tough schedule to begin the season, and keeping those opponents in check will be easier said than done.

Ward has already established himself as a lockdown defensive back and one of the best players at his position.

Now, the table is set for Newsome to take a big leap opposite him.

NEXT:  Insider Pushes Back On Big Browns Trade Rumor
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation