Browns Defender Predicted To Make First Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns have a big chip on their shoulders right now.

They’re coming off a three-win season, and not many analysts or fans believe they will be much better this year.

That’s why, now that he’s entering the final year of his contract and will be a starter again, Greg Newsome II should be extremely motivated to show what he’s got.

With that in mind, analyst Kevin Patra said he believes the cornerback is poised to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

“Newsome started just three games last year, as Martin Emerson overtook him on the outside. Emerson’s Achilles injury in training camp opens the door for Newsome to take back his career, with the 25-year-old now in line to return to the spot opposite Denzel Ward. Newsome is sure to see a host of targets this season, particularly early in the year, as opposing QBs test him. If he pounces on a trove of balls (and turns some into picks), Newsome can stuff the stat sheet enough to earn a payday in Cleveland or elsewhere,” Patra wrote for NFL.com.

Newsome has had an up-and-down career, but the potential is there.

He’s going to play on one of the best and most physical defenses in the league, and that should help his case.

He was a trade candidate before Emerson’s season-ending injury, and that could still be a consideration as a pending free agent.

So, he’s going to have to be at his best to prove that he’s worthy of a big-money contract.

The Browns will face a tough schedule to begin the season, and keeping those opponents in check will be easier said than done.

Ward has already established himself as a lockdown defensive back and one of the best players at his position.

Now, the table is set for Newsome to take a big leap opposite him.

