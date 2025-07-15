Denzel Ward’s Latest Post Has Fans Talking

The Cleveland Browns defense has a new energy heading into 2025, and it starts with their anchor in the secondary.

Denzel Ward is entering his eighth season with a clear mission after leading the league with 19 passes defensed in 2024.

The cornerback earned his fourth Pro Bowl honor while shutting down elite receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb throughout the campaign.

Ward’s offseason preparation caught a lot of attention through a cinematic workout video posted to social media.

“Them Ones Been Telling Me I Was The One Since A Kid. I’m Really Just Proving It,” Ward wrote on X.

Browns fans had plenty of reactions to Ward’s post.

“Best corner in the league period,” one fan posted. “That’s a competitor who lets his tape speak louder than his words. When Ja’Marr Chase calls you the toughest corner he’s faced, that’s not hype—that’s respect earned through elite coverage twice a year,” another fan commented. “IGNORE THE NOISE, Denzel! …head down and focus! YOU GOT THIS AND SO MUCH MORE!” one fan said. “An absolute star CB. Still somehow underrated. On another note, can you please smarten up the other Ohio St-Browns players. They’re embarrassing us as a fanbase. Sick and tired of looking bad,” the fan said.

The standout cornerback has transformed his offseason focus around one specific goal: turning deflections into interceptions.

This mission has driven his high-energy preparation as he hauls in 50 passes daily on the JUGS machine while fine-tuning his coverage skills.

Ward has also taken on a mentoring role with young corners like Martin Emerson Jr. and Cameron Mitchell.

Beyond individual improvement, Ward has emerged as a vocal leader throughout the offseason.

He’s been rallying teammates for workouts while laying the foundation for a defensive resurgence after Cleveland’s disappointing 2024 campaign.

With Myles Garrett returning and uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, the Browns are placing heavy emphasis on their defense.

Ward sits at the center of that defensive identity as more than just Cleveland’s top cornerback.

He’s become the emotional engine of the secondary, and his offseason mindset suggests he’s ready to set a new tone for the entire unit heading into the new season.

