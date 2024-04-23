Browns Analyst Can’t Get Behind Team Drafting 1 Position

Cleveland offensive tackle Jedrick Wills has been a constant in the Browns’ lineup, starting every game he’s played since the team selected him with their first-round draft pick in 2020.

In November, the tackle suffered a season-ending MCL injury in his right knee during the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals.

The following month, Wills underwent surgery to repair the issue, and the team issued a statement that he was expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

In the months since, however, Wills’ status has remained unknown as the team has not addressed where the 6-foot-4 athlete stands.

That mystery has led to speculation the team would use one of their draft picks this week to find another offensive lineman, potentially a replacement for the four-year starter.

Cleveland.com reporter Tim Bielik shared his thoughts about the situation on Twitter, explaining that he could not get behind the idea Cleveland would draft an offensive tackle with their second-round draft pick.

2 days out from the draft, and I just can't behind the idea that the #Browns should use the 54th pick on an offensive tackle. Maybe I'm higher on Wills than most, but considering you're guaranteed to have 1 starter on the bench at tackle, it feels like too much of a luxury. — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) April 23, 2024

Cleveland added fuel to the fire by restructuring Wills’ contract this offseason, converting $10.44 million of his fifth-year option into bonus money to save on cap space.

A recent NFL Network report suggested the Browns could be interested in a pair of offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, picking players who could be available with the team’s second- and third-round slots.

Wills has started all 53 games he’s played as a professional.

The 24-year-old played at Alabama collegiately, starting 29 games and earning Second-team AP All-American honors after his 2019 season.

