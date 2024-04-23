Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Analyst Can’t Get Behind Team Drafting 1 Position

Browns Analyst Can’t Get Behind Team Drafting 1 Position

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland offensive tackle Jedrick Wills has been a constant in the Browns’ lineup, starting every game he’s played since the team selected him with their first-round draft pick in 2020.

In November, the tackle suffered a season-ending MCL injury in his right knee during the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals.

The following month, Wills underwent surgery to repair the issue, and the team issued a statement that he was expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

In the months since, however, Wills’ status has remained unknown as the team has not addressed where the 6-foot-4 athlete stands.

That mystery has led to speculation the team would use one of their draft picks this week to find another offensive lineman, potentially a replacement for the four-year starter.

Cleveland.com reporter Tim Bielik shared his thoughts about the situation on Twitter, explaining that he could not get behind the idea Cleveland would draft an offensive tackle with their second-round draft pick.

Cleveland added fuel to the fire by restructuring Wills’ contract this offseason, converting $10.44 million of his fifth-year option into bonus money to save on cap space.

A recent NFL Network report suggested the Browns could be interested in a pair of offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, picking players who could be available with the team’s second- and third-round slots.

Wills has started all 53 games he’s played as a professional.

The 24-year-old played at Alabama collegiately, starting 29 games and earning Second-team AP All-American honors after his 2019 season.

NEXT:  Browns Had Pre-Draft Visit With Dual-Threat CB Prospect
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Had Pre-Draft Visit With Dual-Threat CB Prospect

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Shuts Down Narrative Of Browns Targeting 1 Position In Draft

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Make Follow-Up Call To Rising DT Prospect

5 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns LB Signs Deal With AFC Foe

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Josh Cribbs Reacts To Rival WR Hyping Up Atmosphere In Cleveland

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Analyst Sees 'No Other Choice' Than To Draft 1 Position At No. 54

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

David Njoku Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Travis Kelce

22 hours ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Potential Browns OT Target Expected To Go Earlier Than Anticipated

23 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Met With Intriguing LB Prospect

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Notes Wild Stat About Browns' Offense In 2023

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Reportedly Spending Time Scouting Key Position

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Insider Notes Positive Mindset For 1 Backup

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Insider Shares Intriguing Mock Draft Results

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Analyst Names 3 TE Prospects To Complement David Njoku

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why There's No 'Rush' To Name Play-Caller

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Teases Legendary QB As Browns' 'Plan B'

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston's Fishing Boat Video Is Going Viral

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Browns Insider Sends A Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names Two OL Prospects Browns Could Target

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Putting In Offseason Work With New Receivers

3 days ago

cleveland browns draft

NFL Draft Analyst Identifies 3 Safeties Browns Should Draft

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Will The Browns Add A Third Alternate Helmet in 2025?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Highlights Elite Honor For Browns Legend

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Insider Shares Bold Jerome Ford Prediction For 2024

4 days ago

Browns Nation