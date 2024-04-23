Browns Had Pre-Draft Visit With Dual-Threat CB Prospect

A season after allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns return the core of the defensive backfield responsible for achieving the feat.

This offseason, Cleveland has added depth at both the corner and safety positions by inking veterans Justin Hardee Sr., Rodney McLeod, and Tony Brown to deals during the free agency period.

Does the team have their sights set on another secondary player in the upcoming NFL Draft?

NFL analyst Justin Melo shared a Twitter post, identifying a dual-threat prospect in West Virginia University cornerback Beanie Bishop as having recently visited the Browns for a top-30 meeting.

.@WVUfootball CB Beanie Bishop led the nation in PBUs (20) + passes defensed (24) this season. Dynamic athlete ran 4.39 40 + 4.15 SS at Big 12 Pro Day. ST return ace as well. 30s #Browns, #Steelers, #Commanders.@_SBX2 on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/sRS7DQAZvO — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 22, 2024

Bishop’s draft stock has risen significantly since his Big 12 Pro Day as the athlete ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash to best all participants that day.

With his performance, the cornerback secured two more top-30 visits with the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season with WVU, Bishop recorded 67 tackles while leading the country with 20 pass breakups and four interceptions in 2023.

Bishop is a Day 3 prospect according to a Twitter post from “The Dawgs” Podcast.

The #Browns used a Top-30 Visit on CB Beanie Bishop Jr. from West Virginia. Knowing cornerback is not a top positional deficit right now, but also knowing that Andrew Berry always likes to grab at least one secondary player, Bishop is a name to watch for on Day 3. Bishop is… pic.twitter.com/aOwyJ1Rk2X — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) April 20, 2024

Bishop is also a kick-returning threat as the versatile special teams athlete returned 40 kickoffs in his collegiate career while also returning one punt for a touchdown last year.

Cleveland could be in the market for another kick returner as James Proche II is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

