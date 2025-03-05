Browns Analyst Names ‘Most Fascinating Player’ In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick, and with it, an opportunity to turn the team around.

That’s why they need to be very careful about the player they get and his character.

With that in mind, the latest reports about Shedeur Sanders rubbing some executives the wrong way in his draft interviews could be worrisome.

Some executives reportedly said that he seemed unprepared, unprofessional, brash, and arrogant.

I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off “brash” and “arrogant” in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source. I’m purposely not naming the team, as… pic.twitter.com/OjCTciEZIa — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2025

Even so, that’s also why Tony Rizzo believes he’s the most intriguing player in this NFL Draft class.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he cited the reports that claimed that Sanders didn’t take his meetings with two teams picking in the top ten seriously.

“Shedeur is the most fascinating player in this draft,” Rizzo said.

"Shedeur is the most fascinating player in this draft," – @TheRealTRizzo. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/agJJvYdfZN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 5, 2025

Of course, this is also one of the oldest tricks in the book.

It could either be that those teams are trying to scare off other teams, or Sanders is just trying to tamper with his draft positioning.

Whatever the case, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.

The Browns have had plenty of experience with the whole ‘celebrity quarterback’ dynamic, and that has never worked out well.

Sanders’s demeanor has always been a bit arrogant, and you want players who are eager to prove themselves and earn their stripes rather than players who feel entitled to anything.

His father may have been one of the greatest athletes to ever live, but he hasn’t accomplished a single thing in the National Football League; he’s not even an NFL player yet.

The arm talent is questionable, and putting up with the off-the-field stuff for an average quarterback might not be worth the trouble.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts 'Likely' QB Prospect The Browns Will Draft