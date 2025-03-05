Insider Predicts ‘Likely’ QB Prospect The Browns Will Draft

The Cleveland Browns need a new quarterback, and they have an opportunity to get one.

They can either stay put at No. 2 and hope to get Cam Ward, or they can settle for Shedeur Sanders.

Per Tony Rizzo, the latter is the most likely option.

Then again, team insider Tony Grossi believes Ward is Browns-bound.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the lifelong insider stated that if the Browns wanted to make a big splash and secure a star for their new stadium, it would make sense to trade up to No. 1 to get Ward instead of getting Sanders.

Of course, there’s been a lot of smoke regarding the Tennessee Titans and what they will choose to do with their No. 1 pick.

Scouts aren’t high on either prospect, but Sanders’ celebrity status makes him a prime target for markets like the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants.

So, if either of those teams manages to trade up to No. 1, the Browns might still get the best quarterback in this class.

Grossi also admitted that he hoped the team got Ward instead of Sanders, and he’s been openly critical of Sanders’ lack of elite traits and celebrity demeanor, so perhaps he’s a little biased with his pick.

Even so, the fact is that the Browns can’t afford to go through the NFL Draft without getting their next signal caller.

Whether they have to give up additional draft capital to get him remains to be seen.

