Browns Analyst Names Which Potential Steelers QB Would Concern Him The Most

Browns Analyst Names Which Potential Steelers QB Would Concern Him The Most

By

Pittsburgh Steelers helmet
(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are mostly set for the future.

If Deshaun Watson is back to full strength and plays like he played in his last game of the season, this team should be very competitive for years to come.

Nonetheless, the Browns play in the toughest division in all of football, and each team will likely get better ahead of next season.

Notably, the team that could go through the most notorious change is none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are rumored to be in the hunt for both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

With that in mind, Tony Grossi asked Aaron Goldhammer who’d be more concerned about if they were to quarterback the Steelers (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Goldhammer didn’t hesitate to choose Fileds for the former Super Bowl champion.

That’s not much of a surprise, as Wilson hasn’t looked like the same player since he left the Seattle Seahawks, up to the point where he was benched by the Denver Broncos and could now be released.

Fields, on the other hand, is obviously younger than Wilson, and while he has had some injury concerns, he’s also shown glimpses of great play during his days with the Chicago Bears.

Mike Tomlin is still one of the best coaches in the game, and the Steelers are looking to revamp their ever-struggling offense, which is obviously terrible news for the entire AFC North.

Then again, the Browns proved to have a championship-caliber defense and shouldn’t be afraid of anyone heading into next season, not even a lifelong divisional foe.

