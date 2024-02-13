Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Je’Rod Cherry Has Strong Statement On Browns Roster

Je’Rod Cherry Has Strong Statement On Browns Roster

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns proved a lot of people wrong last season.

Of course, the final result wasn’t ideal, but it’s not like they didn’t get the job done.

Kevin Stefanski earned his second Coach of the Year award by coaching four different quarterbacks to a win, and that included a former XFL player, a fifth-round rookie, and Joe Flacco, who had been sitting on his couch deep into the season.

That speaks volumes of his coaching skills, but it is also a testament to the Browns’ plethora of talent on both sides of the field.

That’s why former NFL star Je’Rod Cherry believes this Browns roster could compete with any team in the National Football League right now.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he made a case for this team having a legitimate chance to compete at the highest level next season (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

That shouldn’t be a surprise at all.

While Za’Darius Smith might not be back next season, they have most of their defensive core locked in for years to come, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

The Browns need to add more talent at the wide receiver position, but they do have two elite pass-catchers in David Njoku and Amari Cooper.

Once again, just like this season, health is going to be the biggest obstacle to this team’s success.

Still, they should be way more competitive, with both Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson returning to full strength after their season-ending injuries.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Has Hilarious Message About Browns Super Bowl Chances

16 mins ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has Big Message for Browns Fans

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Notable Update Amid Injury Recovery

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Tony Grossi Makes a Prediction About Joe Flacco's Future

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns

Browns Send Strong Message For 2024 NFL Season

22 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry Could Make Browns History With Potential Extensions

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey's Firing In Buffalo

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Fans React To Jarvis Landry's Recent Comments

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' Complex Season

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

3 days ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

49ers Defender Points Out Notable Changes For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Hilarious Response To NFL Honors Mistake

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Sends A Message To Every Browns Winner At NFL Honors

4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

5 days ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

5 days ago

Juan Thornhill Has Hilarious Message About Browns Super Bowl Chances

No more pages to load