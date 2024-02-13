Je’Rod Cherry Has Strong Statement On Browns Roster

The Cleveland Browns proved a lot of people wrong last season.

Of course, the final result wasn’t ideal, but it’s not like they didn’t get the job done.

Kevin Stefanski earned his second Coach of the Year award by coaching four different quarterbacks to a win, and that included a former XFL player, a fifth-round rookie, and Joe Flacco, who had been sitting on his couch deep into the season.

That speaks volumes of his coaching skills, but it is also a testament to the Browns’ plethora of talent on both sides of the field.

That’s why former NFL star Je’Rod Cherry believes this Browns roster could compete with any team in the National Football League right now.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he made a case for this team having a legitimate chance to compete at the highest level next season (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

"You can put the Cleveland Browns roster up against anyone in the NFL," – @JRCherry3. Do you think the Browns are true Super Bowl contenders heading into next season? pic.twitter.com/GQQt4O9Oe5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 12, 2024

That shouldn’t be a surprise at all.

While Za’Darius Smith might not be back next season, they have most of their defensive core locked in for years to come, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

The Browns need to add more talent at the wide receiver position, but they do have two elite pass-catchers in David Njoku and Amari Cooper.

Once again, just like this season, health is going to be the biggest obstacle to this team’s success.

Still, they should be way more competitive, with both Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson returning to full strength after their season-ending injuries.