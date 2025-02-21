Browns Analyst Proposes New QB Room In 2025

There’s one certainty surrounding the Browns this offseason: Cleveland will have a new quarterback starting the 2025 NFL season.

After injuring his Achilles tendon in 2024, Deshaun Watson will miss a significant portion of the upcoming campaign.

The Browns will be looking for multiple quarterbacks this offseason as only Dorian Thompson-Robinson is on the team’s 2025 roster.

Cleveland would be looking at a brand new set of faces for its quarterback room if analyst Nathan Zegura had his way.

The analyst suggested who he would like to see added to the Browns roster for next season during his appearance on Friday’s “The Really Big Show” radio program.

“My kind of ideal quarterback room as I look it would be (drafting a rookie) quarterback at two. Maybe a Dan Dimes (Daniel Jones) at kind of that veteran role, or even if it’s a Kirk Cousins, that’s fine. And then, I like the idea of having a Will Howard, or Quinn Ewers, or a (Tyler) Shough or somebody from this draft also in this room. And then you had DTR competing to say, ‘Hey, I still deserve to be in this program,'” Zegura said.

Zegura did not name which quarterback he’d select with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting that either Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward would be welcomed in his ideal situation.

The analyst said he believes the Browns should use this year’s quarterback draft class to find a “long-term solution” at the position instead of waiting until 2026.

