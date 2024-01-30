Browns Analyst Reveals Deshaun Watson’s Reaction To Ken Dorsey’s Hiring

Last offseason, the Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone to take over as defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, respectively.

It didn’t take long before both signings paid off, as both units went through a major turnaround from the previous campaign and ranked among the best in the league.

The front office also went the extra mile to make some signings to make sure the new coaches had everything they needed at their disposal.

Now, it’s turn for the offense.

They hired Ken Dorsey to be their next offensive coordinator, and while some fans might not be thrilled to hear that, Deshaun Watson is reportedly quite satisfied.

According to TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi, Watson’s relationship with Cam Newton — who has repeatedly raved about Dorsey — led him to be quite happy when Kevin Stefanski informed him of the hire:

“I think they’ll be fine. Watson is friendly with Cam Newton. Newton raved about Dorsey when the Bills promoted Dorsey to offensive coordinator in 2022. Dorsey was Carolina’s QB coach in Newton’s best season in the NFL in 2015. Newton said, ‘I credit a lot of my success to Ken Dorsey. He is an extremely hard and efficient worker. He made my life as easy as possible. Not only is he a hard worker, but he has a vibrant killer instinct. He’s a known proven winner over the years.’ I’m told that Watson was pleased with the hire when informed by Kevin Stefanski.”

Unlocked: #HeyTony: How will Deshaun Watson and Ken Dorsey mesh? via TLOD https://t.co/XrnJkmkxqY — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 30, 2024

Dorsey was the Carolina Panthers’ QB coach during Newton’s MVP season, and he’s often gone out of his way to praise his abilities and his work ethic.

Watson has some similarities to Newton.

They’re both big, mobile, and strong-armed.

And while he doesn’t have the same frame or build as Newton or Josh Allen, he’s proven to be a tough competitor who won’t back down from a challenge or run away from contact.

The Browns still need to add more firepower to the receiving corps to be able to keep up with the rest of the league, but there’s no denying that this hire could end up having a massive impact.