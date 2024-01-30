Browns Nation

Video Shows Top Browns Defender Working Out After Groin Injury

By

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit
Grant Delpit (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have one of their best players on the field to finish the season.

Star safety Grant Delpit was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a groin injury.

That’s why it’s so nice to see that he’s finally back in the lab and working again, as seen in a picture shared by Mike Kadlick on Twitter.

At the time of the injury, Delpit was leading the team with 77 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pick, and one fumble recovery in 13 games.

The Browns’ end of the season was heartbreaking, but the campaign was far from a failure.

If anything, Jim Schwartz’s defense proved that they could go toe-to-toe with anybody in the league.

They need to do better on the road next season, and some younger players will most likely embrace a bigger role going forward, but they have everything it takes to compete at the highest level.

Delpit will once again have a prominent role in the secondary defense, hoping these soft-tissue injuries are a thing of the past.

Then again, now that the team knows what their defense is capable of, most of the weight of the offseason will fall on the other side of the football.

With Ken Dorsey taking the reins of the offense as their new offensive coordinator, the Browns are also expected to make some moves to revamp their wide receivers corps and get better and stronger for the upcoming campaign.

Injuries derailed this promising season, and staying healthy will once again be key to finding success.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

