Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Browns Analyst Reveals Surprising OL Depth Stat For 2024 Season

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns busy building their 90-man roster for the preseason, nearly one out of every six players on the team currently is an offensive lineman.

The Browns have 15 offensive linemen currently or soon under a contract, a massive number heading into the 2024 regular season.

A surprising stat that Browns analyst Matt Fontana shared on Twitter is the team’s offensive linemen start totals, noting that the presumed starting five linemen and four backups have a combined 578 NFL starts under their belt.

Fontana’s post does not include third-year player Roy Mbaeteka, the Browns’ officially-designated International Player Pathway Program player that was announced Monday.

The list also does not include offensive tackle Dawand Jones’ starts last season as the 2023 rookie had nine starts in place of Conklin after the veteran tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Guard Michael Dunn also has played in 42 total games since the 2020 season, earning seven starts in the past four seasons.

With those figures combined, the actual figure of NFL starts by the offensive linemen are 594 total among the entire Cleveland roster.

Despite the single-digit starts for two players left off the list, the total career starts statistic is impressive.

Despite having no known resources to compare this telling statistic with other NFL franchises, it’s hard to believe Cleveland does not rank among the top teams in terms of total career starts by their offensive line.

