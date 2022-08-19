Browns Analyst Shares Who Carries The Most Pressure Now

The Cleveland Browns can now plan accordingly after learning about Deshaun Watson‘s fate.

They now know that they must count 11 games before their prized quarterback takes the field.

It’s clear that Watson’s first year of his five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal will be shortened due to his suspension.

Still, head coach Kevin Stefanski should put the squad in the best position to succeed regardless of who they have.

Now that the dust has settled… On the field, the pressure shifts onto Kevin Stefanski. The #Browns were 6-5 through 11 weeks last year with Baker Mayfield's bad play at QB. This roster is too talented to not be in a similar spot in 2022. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 19, 2022

He added, “I’m not saying Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat right now. But it’s always up to the head coach to steer the ship.”

Likewise, quarterback Jacoby Brissett will feel some pressure in giving the Browns a good record until Watson returns.

But as a veteran of the league, he will just do his job, hoping to bring success to the squad.

A Talent-Laden Browns Roster Should Win More Games

Brissett has the luxury of slowing the game down via Cleveland’s menacing backfield corps of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson.

Together with their physical offensive line, those players will help keep the Browns in contention for every game.

Likewise, their passing game will feature tight-end David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Amari Cooper.

If they can’t generate a lot of points, their defense will limit their opponent’s chances, starting with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney up front.

In the secondary, they have Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward, who has a lot to prove after signing a five-year, $100.5 million extension.

With these athletes in place, the Browns will continue to compete even without Watson.