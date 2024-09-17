Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics

When the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson two years ago, they likely thought they were getting their first legitimate franchise quarterback in decades.

Between his poor play and his many lawsuits off the field, Watson has been the subject of lots of criticism these days.

But Tony Rizzo shot back at that criticism, per ESPN Cleveland.

“For all you guys out there who have no faith in him returning to form, fine,” said Rizzo. “You’re entitled to your opinion. I just know that kid’s not even 30 years old. He’s healthy as a horse and he didn’t forget how to play football. He needs reps. He’s gotta play on the field.”

Rizzo also pointed out how the Browns have a new offensive coordinator in Key Dorsey, as well as a new No. 2 wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy.

Watson has played in just 14 games since coming to Cleveland, as he was suspended for 11 games in 2022 due to the sexual misconduct lawsuits he faced and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last year.

It is truly puzzling how poorly he has played in Cleveland — he has completed just 59.5 percent of his pass attempts and thrown for just 2,572 yards and 15 touchdowns with the team — given how great he was in Houston.

While with Houston, he was tabbed as one of the NFL’s brightest young quarterbacks, and in 2020, his last full season there, he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions with a 70.2 percent completion rate.

The Browns do have a legitimate WR1 in Amari Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, so it is on Watson to figure out how to return to form and make good on the five-year, $230 million contract they gave him.

NEXT:

Browns Made 3 Roster Moves Tuesday